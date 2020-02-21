Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, DPZ, EEFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 40,563 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 229.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 21,689 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 219.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Euronet Worldwide Inc (Symbol: EEFT) options are showing a volume of 11,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 207.7% of EEFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,700 underlying shares of EEFT. Below is a chart showing EEFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

