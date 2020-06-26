Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, SEAS, IAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 41,318 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 253.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 3,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) options are showing a volume of 62,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 224.1% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 37,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC) options are showing a volume of 14,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.8% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

