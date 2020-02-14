Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, NWL, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 13,700 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1520 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1520 strike highlighted in orange:

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) options are showing a volume of 20,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,900 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 28,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

