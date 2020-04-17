Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, MA, ICPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 21,605 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 55,474 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 11,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) saw options trading volume of 3,562 contracts, representing approximately 356,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,800 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

