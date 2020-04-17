Markets
GOOG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, MA, ICPT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 21,605 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 55,474 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 11,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) saw options trading volume of 3,562 contracts, representing approximately 356,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,800 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, MA options, or ICPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG MA ICPT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular