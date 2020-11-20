Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, HD, WRK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 16,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1640 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1640 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 25,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) options are showing a volume of 14,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of WRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 8,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,600 underlying shares of WRK. Below is a chart showing WRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, HD options, or WRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.