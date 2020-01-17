Markets
GNRC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GNRC, HAL, CSCO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 2,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 425,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 54,526 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 6,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,600 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 89,949 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 9,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,300 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, HAL options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GNRC HAL CSCO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular