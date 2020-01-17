Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GNRC, HAL, CSCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 2,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 203,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 425,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 54,526 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 6,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,600 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 89,949 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 9,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,300 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

