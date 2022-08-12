Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GNRC, CBOE, LOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 6,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 641,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 959,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,300 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 4,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 420,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 21,175 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, CBOE options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
