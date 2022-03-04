Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, WOOF, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 96,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 9,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) saw options trading volume of 7,596 contracts, representing approximately 759,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 1,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,700 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 38,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 4,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,500 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, WOOF options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

