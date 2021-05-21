Markets
GM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, TMUS, TDOC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 74,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 23,631 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,200 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 20,529 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, TMUS options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM TMUS TDOC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular