Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, TMUS, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 74,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 23,631 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,200 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 20,529 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GM options, TMUS options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.