Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, HD, PSX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 129,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 19,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 29,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) saw options trading volume of 24,362 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

