Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, DDOG, AXTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 89,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 16,304 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) options are showing a volume of 11,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 7,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 764,000 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

