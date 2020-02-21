Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GLUU, BMRN, SEAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Glu Mobile Inc (Symbol: GLUU), where a total volume of 35,840 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of GLUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,800 underlying shares of GLUU. Below is a chart showing GLUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 6,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 635,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,600 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 3,998 contracts, representing approximately 399,800 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

