Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GLNG, TWTR, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), where a total of 6,607 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 660,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.7% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 80,802 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 4,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,900 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 22,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

