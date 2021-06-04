Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GILD, VIAC, EA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 28,461 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,500 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) options are showing a volume of 93,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 9,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 992,600 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 9,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, VIAC options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

