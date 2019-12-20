Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GILD, MET, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 30,147 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 24,092 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,200 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 32,824 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 2,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

