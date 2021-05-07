Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GILD, LVS, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 39,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 15,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 26,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 11,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 97,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 20,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular