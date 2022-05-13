Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GH, TTD, QDEL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), where a total of 10,391 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of GH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of GH. Below is a chart showing GH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 40,805 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 3,108 contracts, representing approximately 310,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

