Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GEF, DVN, NDLS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), where a total of 1,049 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 188,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,100 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 62,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 4,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,800 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
And Noodles & Co (Symbol: NDLS) options are showing a volume of 2,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of NDLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of NDLS. Below is a chart showing NDLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEF options, DVN options, or NDLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
