Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GDDY, KRNY, YELP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY), where a total of 10,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.9% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,600 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Kearny Financial Corp (Symbol: KRNY) saw options trading volume of 2,204 contracts, representing approximately 220,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of KRNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,600 underlying shares of KRNY. Below is a chart showing KRNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) saw options trading volume of 4,477 contracts, representing approximately 447,700 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GDDY options, KRNY options, or YELP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

