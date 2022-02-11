Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GDDY, KRNY, YELP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY), where a total of 10,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.9% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,600 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Kearny Financial Corp (Symbol: KRNY) saw options trading volume of 2,204 contracts, representing approximately 220,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of KRNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,600 underlying shares of KRNY. Below is a chart showing KRNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) saw options trading volume of 4,477 contracts, representing approximately 447,700 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GDDY options, KRNY options, or YELP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.