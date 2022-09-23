Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GATX, MRNA, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX), where a total volume of 1,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 104,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 32,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 2,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 54,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GATX options, MRNA options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

