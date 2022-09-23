Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GATX, MRNA, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX), where a total volume of 1,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 104,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 32,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 2,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 54,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GATX options, MRNA options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.