Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLY, AVGO, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 44,905 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 15,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 17,747 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,205 contracts, representing approximately 820,500 underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:
