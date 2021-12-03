Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, SKYW, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 12,165 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW) options are showing a volume of 2,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 225,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 17,656 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, SKYW options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.