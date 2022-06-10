Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, LLY, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 7,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 763,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 17,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 25,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:
