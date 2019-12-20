Markets
FSCT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSCT, CRCM, BG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ForeScout Technologies Inc (Symbol: FSCT), where a total volume of 18,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 429% of FSCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 9,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,400 underlying shares of FSCT. Below is a chart showing FSCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Care.com Inc (Symbol: CRCM) saw options trading volume of 7,436 contracts, representing approximately 743,600 underlying shares or approximately 193.8% of CRCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares of CRCM. Below is a chart showing CRCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 10,960 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 146.5% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,600 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSCT options, CRCM options, or BG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSCT CRCM BG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular