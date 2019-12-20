Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSCT, CRCM, BG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ForeScout Technologies Inc (Symbol: FSCT), where a total volume of 18,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 429% of FSCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 9,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,400 underlying shares of FSCT. Below is a chart showing FSCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Care.com Inc (Symbol: CRCM) saw options trading volume of 7,436 contracts, representing approximately 743,600 underlying shares or approximately 193.8% of CRCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,200 underlying shares of CRCM. Below is a chart showing CRCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 10,960 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 146.5% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,600 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

