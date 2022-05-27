Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FLT, FB, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT), where a total of 4,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 498,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 618,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 261,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 33,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 43,305 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 3,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLT options, FB options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

