Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FLT, FB, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT), where a total of 4,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 498,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 618,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 261,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 33,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 43,305 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 3,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLT options, FB options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.