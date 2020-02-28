Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FLR, IART, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total of 26,083 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.1% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 20,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) saw options trading volume of 4,123 contracts, representing approximately 412,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 15,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,300 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLR options, IART options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.