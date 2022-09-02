Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIVE, ISEE, KEX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 12,050 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,400 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) options are showing a volume of 28,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.8% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,100 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) saw options trading volume of 3,010 contracts, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

