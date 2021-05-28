Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIVE, ETSY, RGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 3,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 324,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 585,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring June 04, 2021, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 20,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 1,366 contracts, representing approximately 136,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, ETSY options, or RGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

