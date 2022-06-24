Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIS, RCL, DE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), where a total of 29,640 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.9% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 25,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 47,134 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 9,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 978,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 12,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
