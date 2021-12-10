Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIGS, RCII, CVAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS), where a total of 15,058 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of FIGS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,000 underlying shares of FIGS. Below is a chart showing FIGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) options are showing a volume of 4,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 443,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of RCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of RCII. Below is a chart showing RCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CureVac NV (Symbol: CVAC) saw options trading volume of 4,338 contracts, representing approximately 433,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of CVAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CVAC. Below is a chart showing CVAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

