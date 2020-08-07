Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FEYE, UNH, ANET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE), where a total of 38,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 16,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 18,294 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 4,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 418,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

