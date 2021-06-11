Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FEYE, AMD, REVG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE), where a total volume of 47,970 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.1% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 11,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 273,951 contracts, representing approximately 27.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 29,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

And REV Group Inc (Symbol: REVG) saw options trading volume of 2,412 contracts, representing approximately 241,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of REVG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of REVG. Below is a chart showing REVG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

