Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FDX, TTD, CONE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 61,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 201.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 5,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 17,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE) options are showing a volume of 7,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 701,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.5% of CONE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,800 underlying shares of CONE. Below is a chart showing CONE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

