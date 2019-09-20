Markets
FDX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FDX, TTD, CONE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 61,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 201.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 5,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 17,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And CyrusOne Inc (Symbol: CONE) options are showing a volume of 7,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 701,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.5% of CONE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,800 underlying shares of CONE. Below is a chart showing CONE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, TTD options, or CONE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX TTD CONE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular