Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FDX, OXY, CSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 25,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 294,281 contracts, representing approximately 29.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 19,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 176,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 23,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular