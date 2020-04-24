Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, NVRO, PZZA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 320,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 34,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) options are showing a volume of 5,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 6,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 626,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.1% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,400 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

