Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, KSS, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 301,987 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 23,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 47,848 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 93.3% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,200 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 21,890 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FB options, KSS options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

