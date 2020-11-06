Markets
FB

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, COST, MRVL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 260,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring November 06, 2020, with 14,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $382.50 strike put option expiring November 06, 2020, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $382.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 105,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.2% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 14,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FB options, COST options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB COST MRVL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular