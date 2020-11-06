Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, COST, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 260,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring November 06, 2020, with 14,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $382.50 strike put option expiring November 06, 2020, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $382.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 105,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.2% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 14,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FB options, COST options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.