Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, COST, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 472,315 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 47.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 256.7% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 37,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 20,660 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 34,128 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

