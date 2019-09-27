Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, GPRO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 190,343 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019, with 14,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 365,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019, with 38,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO) saw options trading volume of 32,701 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 104.2% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 4,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,100 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FB options, AAPL options, or GPRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

