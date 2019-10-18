Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: F, PPL, M

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 178,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 75,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) saw options trading volume of 27,218 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 11,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 55,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 7,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,900 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

