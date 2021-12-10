Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: F, LUV, CHRW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 635,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 63.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 60,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 43,757 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 4,350 contracts, representing approximately 435,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

