Markets
F

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: F, LUV, CHRW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 635,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 63.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 60,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 43,757 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 4,350 contracts, representing approximately 435,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for F options, LUV options, or CHRW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F LUV CHRW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular