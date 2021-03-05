Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EXPE, NTNX, UNIT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 16,528 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 8,526 contracts, representing approximately 852,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,500 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) saw options trading volume of 12,117 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,000 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

