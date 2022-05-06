Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EXPE, AMRK, MUR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 27,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) saw options trading volume of 839 contracts, representing approximately 83,900 underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,000 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Murphy Oil Corp (Symbol: MUR) saw options trading volume of 11,461 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of MUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,900 underlying shares of MUR. Below is a chart showing MUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, AMRK options, or MUR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.