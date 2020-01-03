Markets
EXPE

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EXPE, AJRD, CVX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 18,045 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,700 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD) saw options trading volume of 1,976 contracts, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 27,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 5,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, AJRD options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPE AJRD CVX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular