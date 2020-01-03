Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EXPE, AJRD, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 18,045 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,700 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD) saw options trading volume of 1,976 contracts, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 27,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 5,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, AJRD options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.