Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EXAS, SFIX, MDCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS), where a total volume of 14,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) options are showing a volume of 11,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 7,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 722,900 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medicines Co (Symbol: MDCO) saw options trading volume of 8,785 contracts, representing approximately 878,500 underlying shares or approximately 57% of MDCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,900 underlying shares of MDCO. Below is a chart showing MDCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

