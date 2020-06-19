Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ETSY, WMT, XLRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 25,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 71,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 6,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,200 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (Symbol: XLRN) saw options trading volume of 3,101 contracts, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of XLRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,400 underlying shares of XLRN. Below is a chart showing XLRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, WMT options, or XLRN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

