Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ETSY, MSFT, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 33,332 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 206,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 10,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 9,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 992,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, MSFT options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

