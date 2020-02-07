Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ESPR, YUMC, VSAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR), where a total volume of 2,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 211,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) saw options trading volume of 14,776 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of YUMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,500 underlying shares of YUMC. Below is a chart showing YUMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViaSat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 1,264 contracts, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

