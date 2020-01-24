Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EQIX, CI, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total volume of 4,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 462,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.4% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,300 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 12,181 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,300 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 401,904 contracts, representing approximately 40.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 40,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

