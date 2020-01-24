Markets
EQIX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EQIX, CI, AMD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total volume of 4,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 462,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 129.4% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,300 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 12,181 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,300 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 401,904 contracts, representing approximately 40.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 40,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EQIX options, CI options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQIX CI AMD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular