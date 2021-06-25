Markets
ENPH

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENPH, KSU, HD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 19,266 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) options are showing a volume of 5,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 572,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 847,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 4,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

